Ankara supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Morocco, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Wednesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, Çavuşoğlu emphasized Ankara maintains a principled stance on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of countries.

"Turkey supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of brotherly Morocco," he added, underlining that relations between countries based on these would be "essential for permanent stability."

Regarding his meeting with Bourita, Çavuşoğlu said they had discussed bilateral relations, including how to increase the two countries' trade volume, as well as various regional issues, such as in Libya and Ukraine.

"Peace, stability, and prosperity of the Sahel Region and North Africa are indispensable for the stability of the Mediterranean, Africa, the Middle East, and even Europe," he stressed.

Çavuşoğlu was in Morocco to attend a ministerial meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh in Marrakech.

Speaking about the meeting, which brought together over 60 countries, Çavuşoğlu said its timing was "very important," as attacks by the terrorist organization have increased in Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Sahel region in Africa.

For his part, Bourita thanked Turkey for its stance on the Western Sahara region.

Adding that they discussed economic cooperation, Bourita said: "We have agreed to create new opportunities for the private sector as well."