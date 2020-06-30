Turkey will send medical aid to Serbia to help the Balkan country combat COVID-19, Serbia's deputy prime minister said Monday.

After a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Rasim Ljajic said the city of Novi Pazar will receive protective and medical equipment from Turkey.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, in the meantime, said it will send medical teams and doctors to Novi Pazar to help the local doctors.

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Health Minister Zlatibor Loncar will visit the city Tuesday.

Novi Pazar has become a hotbed of coronavirus in Serbia after the government eased some strong epidemiological measures that have been in place since mid-March.

About a week ago 20 doctors and almost 40 nurses in a hospital were infected with the coronavirus.

Serbia has reported 14,046 virus cases and 270 deaths so far.

Turkey had previously sent two truckloads of medical supplies to Novi Pazar.