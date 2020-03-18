Turkey congratulated North Macedonia on Tuesday on its accession to NATO.
"#NorthMacedonia's accession to @NATO has been ratified by all Allies. Congratulations my friend @Dmitrov_Nikola, welcome to the Alliance!," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.
Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Spain ratified North Macedonia's accession to NATO.
"The Spanish Senate has just ratified North Macedonia's accession to #NATO. With that, all Allies have welcomed our soon-to-be 30th member. Congratulations, North Macedonia!," Stoltenberg said on Twitter.
