Turkey on late Friday welcomed the U.N. Security Council’s decision to extend the resolution on cross-border humanitarian aid to Syria.

The UNSC on the same day agreed to extend its decision authorizing Turkey’s Cilvegözü border gate in southern Hatay province for U.N. aid sent to northwest Syria for the next 12 months.

The decision will be implemented for an initial six months after and then extended for another six months based on the report of the U.N. Secretary-General.

Ankara in a press release said, “U.N. aid sent through our border gate is essential for the continuation of the effective response to the humanitarian crisis in Syria and for regional stability and security.”

It noted that Ankara therefore “welcomes the continuation of the U.N. cross-border humanitarian aid mechanism operating through our country to meet the needs of the Syrian people.”

“We expect the U.N. Security Council and the main international actors to demonstrate their constructive approach and conciliatory attitude in this regard,” it said, within the scope of international efforts aimed at finding a permanent solution to the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Turkey will continue its strong support for the fight to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Syria, and “will continue to actively contribute to the maintenance of the ceasefire and to advancing the political process."

The UNSC agreed to extend the cross-border aid operation after Russia allowed a compromise in last-minute talks with the United States.