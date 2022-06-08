Defense Minister Hulusi Akar told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call on Tuesday that Turkey would respond to moves aimed at disrupting stability in northern Syria, his office said, as Ankara gears up for talks with Moscow ahead of an expected operation in the region.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced two weeks ago that Turkey would soon be launching new military operations into northern Syria against the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which Ankara considers a terrorist organization. Russian and Turkish foreign ministers will hold talks in Ankara on Wednesday.

Akar told Shoigu that "the necessary response will be given to actions aimed at disrupting the stability achieved in the region and the presence of terrorists in the region is not acceptable," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ankara says it must act because Washington and Moscow failed to keep their promise to push the YPG 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the border after a 2019 Turkish operation, adding that attacks from YPG-controlled areas have increased.

Akar also "reminded that previous agreements on this issue need to be adhered to," his office said.

During the call, Akar emphasized the importance of urgently declaring a cease-fire in Ukraine "to prevent further loss of life, restore peace and stability in the region, and improve the deteriorating humanitarian situation."

To prevent the looming risk of an international food crisis, measures that can be taken to safely transport grain, sunflower oil and other agricultural products out of Ukraine were also discussed, said the statement.

NATO member Turkey shares a sea border with both Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, and has been working to mediate in their war. It has supported Kyiv, but refused to impose sanctions on Moscow. Russia and Turkey also back opposing sides in Syria.

According to another statement released by Moscow, the safety of grain exports from Ukraine navigating the Black Sea was on the agenda of the call between Shoigu and Akar, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, adding that the phone call took place at the initiative of the Turkish side.

"The main attention was paid to the exchange of views and assessments of the situation in Ukraine and Syria. The defense ministers discussed in detail the safety of navigation in the Black Sea in connection with solving the problem of grain export from the territory of Ukraine.

"The importance of continuing close cooperation in Syria aimed at maintaining a long-term stability in the region was noted. Russian-Turkish contacts on these issues will continue," the ministry said.

The defense ministers spoke a day before the two countries' foreign ministers meet in Ankara for talks on United Nations-led efforts to open a safe corridor for Ukrainian grain shipments and Syria.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February halted Kyiv's Black Sea grain exports, threatening a global food crisis.

Akar and Shoigu evaluated "all measures that can be taken regarding the safe shipment of grains, sunflower, and all other agricultural products," the Turkish Defense Ministry said.

Earlier, Akar had said Turkey was in contact with Russia and Ukraine to conclude the efforts soon.

The Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara said Kyiv was exerting "maximum effort" to lift blockades on its ports, but added there was no agreement yet on the issue between Ukraine, Russia and Turkey.

"Any deal that does not take into consideration Ukraine's interests will be rejected by us," it said.

The embassy also said recent Russian attacks showed Moscow may try to use the potential corridor to move on the southern port of Odessa and called for "effective security guarantees" before starting shipments. These included ensuring Ukraine had the weapons to protect its shores from any naval threats and that the navies of third countries be involved to protect relevant parts of the Black Sea.