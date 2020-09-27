Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu held a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Sunday, over the escalating conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, according to a statement by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Tensions rose in the southern Caucasus between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sunday morning over clashes in which Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces shelled the region of Nagorno-Karabakh and Baku accused Armenian forces of shelling Azerbaijani military and civilian positions.

"We are calling on the sides to immediately halt fire and begin talks to stabilize the situation," Russian Foreign Ministry said in an earlier statement.

Moscow boasts a significant military presence in Armenia, including a land forces base near the northwestern city of Gyumri and air force assets deployed near the capital Yerevan.

Turkey sided with Baku and warned Yerevan to immediately cease hostility towards Azerbaijan.