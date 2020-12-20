President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Algerian counterpart Abdelmadjid Tebboune spoke on the phone Sunday, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan and Tebboune discussed Turkish-Algerian relations as well as regional matters, said a directorate statement.

Erdoğan also conveyed get-well wishes to Tebboune, who recently recovered from COVID-19 after treatment in Germany.

The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed over 1.69 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December.

Over 76 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 43.1 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the U.S.' Johns Hopkins University.