Turkey's ambassador to the U.S. hosted representatives of Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities at an iftar (fast-breaking) dinner Tuesday.

"I would like to welcome you all to the residence of the Turkish ambassador on this lovely Ramadan evening to share our iftar," said Ambassador Hasan Murat Mercan in his speech to the guests.

Mercan took office in early March and said he traveled to Istanbul and met the Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomeos, the Chief Rabbi of Turkey Isak Haleva and the head of the Turkish Jewish Community Ishak Ibrahimzadeh before his arrival on U.S. soil.

"During these visits, I had the chance to pass through the old city, with the domes of our mosques and the many churches and synagogues. And I should say there is always fresh hope and joy of life in the breeze of the Bosphorus. That is how we should be inspired and encouraged to stand together, hand in hand against any bigotry and hatred around the world, be it Islamophobia, anti-Christianity, anti-Semitism, or any other hatred targeting people's freedom of conscience," he said.

The invitees included Archbishop Elpidophoros of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Rabbi Marc Schneier, the president of the Foundation For Ethnic Understanding (FFEU), and Professor Bilal Kuşpınar, the president of the Diyanet Center of America.

Ambassador Elin Suleymanov of Azerbaijan was the special guest at the event. Many imams, rabbis, bishops, reverends and scholars were also present.

They included Reverend Johnnie Moore, Dr. David Renwick of the National Presbyterian Church, Mark Hetfield, president of the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch Rabbi Levi Shemtov, the president of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States Rabbi Mendy Chitrik, Rabbi Sid Schwarz of the National Jewish Center for Learning and Leadership and Rabbi Gad Bouskila of the Moroccan Community in New York as well as Imam Tarif Shraim of the University of Maryland, Imam Yahya Hendi of Georgetown University and Imam Talib Shareef of Masjid Muhammad.

Reverend Johnnie Moore thanked Ambassador Mercan for his invitation, as he said their faiths teach the importance of such invitations.

I joined Muslim neighbors to break today’s #Ramadan fast at the home of @HMuratMercan w/ Archbishop @Elpidophoros, Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Pierre & Rabbis like @RabbiMSchneier & @mchitrik

Our faiths teach the significance of an invitation to a home, I thank the Amb. for it. pic.twitter.com/2jsZ7niFUf — Rev. Johnnie Moore ن (@JohnnieM) May 5, 2021

Rabbi Mendy Chitrik also said he was honored to speak at the event.

Honored to speak today at the @TurkishEmbassy #iftar about our father Avraham/Ibrahim/Abraham's journey from #Harran: Hospitality, Faith, Brotherhood and common destiny is what shall guide us to healing. Thank you HE @HMuratMercan for creating this atmosphere - let's bring peace! https://t.co/v1QCFp0Td8 pic.twitter.com/uRHcS6Iffr — Rabbi Mendy Chitrik (@mchitrik) May 5, 2021

The guests also enjoyed a recital of the "kanun," a traditional string instrument of Ottoman music with deep historical roots.

"Let me close by wishing all the people peace, harmony and a secure environment to enjoy life with their families and friends. Together, like we do this evening," Mercan concluded.