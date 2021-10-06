The Turkish and Azerbaijani militaries are holding more joint drills in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Region, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Wednesday.

Indestructible Brotherhood-2021 includes live-fire tactical exercises by land and air units from the two countries, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on Tuesday evening.

"In order to ensure the interoperability of units, troops are constantly monitored from command posts through control systems as well as units and formations, operate in accordance with combat readiness plans," the ministry said.

"Commanders assess the area, select the directions of secret approaches to enemy positions, study the routes of movement ... Special attack groups approach enemy positions, evading accurate enemy fire and optical devices," it added.

The exercises involved combat aircraft, transport and attack helicopters, with pilots performing training flights and aerobatic maneuvers, read the statement, which was accompanied by visuals from the exercises.

Earlier in September, the two militaries launched a joint drill in Azerbaijan's Lachin region – which was liberated from Armenian occupation last year.

Ankara last year threw its support behind Baku, whose Nagorno-Karabakh region had remained under illegal Armenian occupation for nearly three decades before finally being liberated last November.

A year ago, clashes erupted between the former Soviet republics of Armenia and Azerbaijan when the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, which ended in a truce on Nov. 10, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages in Nagorno-Karabakh from a nearly three-decade occupation. The two countries finally signed a Russia-brokered deal to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive solution.

Moreover, Turkey and Azerbaijan signed the Shusha Declaration. The declaration focuses on defense cooperation, promoting stability and prosperity in the region, and establishing new transportation routes.

The declaration affirms joint efforts by the two armies in the face of foreign threats. It also pledges joint efforts for the restructuring and modernization of its armed forces.

Turkey and Azerbaijan enjoy strong relations, as the two countries embrace the "one nation, two states" motto.

During his presidency, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has visited Azerbaijan more than 20 times, while over 100 delegation visits have been conducted.