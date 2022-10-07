Turkish unarmed aerial vehicles and combat drones are in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) to protect it from all sides, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in remarks published Friday.

Erdoğan was speaking to reporters on his way back from European Political Community Summit in Prague. Asked whether there is a plan to set up a Turkish military base in the northeastern Karpaz peninsula in the TRNC, Erdoğan said Turkish drones may also be sent to the region.

"Because we need to secure northern Cyprus from all sides, from all aspects. Whether it (the base) is (set up) or not, our jets will immediately be in northern Cyprus as soon as they take off from our mainland," he added.

Erdoğan was in Prague at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.

Speaking at a news conference in the Czech Republic on Thursday, Erdoğan also said on the issue that Ankara does not seek to acquire the territory or sovereignty of any country, adding that Türkiye was only fighting to protect its interests and those of Turkish Cypriots.

On Cyprus, he underlined that the "only key" to a solution on the East Mediterranean island was the recognition of the Turkish Cypriot people's sovereign equality and equal international status with the Greek Cypriot administration.

"For a permanent solution, the facts on the Island must be accepted," he added.

Most recently, Türkiye on Monday strongly condemned the Greek Cypriot administration's inclusion in a U.S. military partnership program. The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said it strongly condemned the Greek Cypriot administration's "inclusion in the National Guard Bureau's State Partnership Program, under the scope of the U.S. Department of Defense."

"From our point of view, the latest move of the U.S., two weeks after lifting the arms embargo on GCA, has no justification," the statement said.

It further noted that the U.S.' latest move is "going beyond disrupting the balance between the two sides on the Island, the U.S. has evidently become partial."

"With such moves, the U.S. is losing its opportunity to play a constructive role for a fair, permanent and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue," it added.

Türkiye also vowed to continue taking "all necessary steps to ensure the security of Turkish Cypriot people," as a guarantor state.

"We support the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) regarding the issue," it added.

With the move, Washington, which on Sept. 16 lifted an arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration that had been in force since 1987, continues its provocative attitude towards the TRNC and Türkiye, according to the TRNC.

Türkiye has many times invited its NATO ally United States to adopt a neutral stance on the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement. Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983. It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan plan to end the longstanding dispute. Today, the Turkish side supports a solution based on the equal sovereignty of the two states on the island. On the other hand, the Greek side wants a federal solution based on the hegemony of the Greeks.

Türkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots.