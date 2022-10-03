Türkiye strongly condemned the inclusion of the Greek Cypriot administration in the State Partnership Program of U.S. Department of Defense on Monday.

"The U.S. move, two weeks after lifting the arms embargo on Greek Cypriot administration, has no justification," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry continued by saying that the decision goes beyond disrupting the balance between the two sides on the island of Cyprus, adding that Washington has "evidently become partial."

On Sept. 16, the U.S. State Department announced lifting the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying it is "in contradiction to the principle of equality of the two sides on the island, and will further strengthen the Greek Cypriot side's intransigence, will negatively affect the efforts to resettle the Cyprus issue, and will lead to an arms race on the island, harming peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean."

Türkiye has many times invited its NATO ally United States to adopt a neutral stance on the Cyprus issue.

Cyprus has been mired in a decadeslong dispute between the Turkish and Greek Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the U.N. to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Türkiye's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the European Union in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted the U.N.'s Annan plan to end the longstanding dispute.

Today, the Turkish side supports a solution based on the equal sovereignty of the two states on the island. On the other hand, the Greek side wants a federal solution based on the hegemony of the Greeks.

Türkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, has rejected maritime boundary claims by Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, stressing that their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots.