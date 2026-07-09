It is not clear whether it was the "gift" U.S. President Donald Trump had talked about earlier, but the United States inched closer to lifting Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) sanctions for Türkiye during the NATO summit held on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was a welcome development for the Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry on Thursday described the summit held in Ankara as a "historic gathering" where allies comprehensively addressed current security threats and evaluated strategic decisions aimed at strengthening the alliance's collective deterrence and defense capabilities.

Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing at the Crescent-Star Joint Headquarters in Ankara, ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit was held within the framework of a "360-degree security approach."

The spokesperson also welcomed Trump's remarks on CAATSA sanctions with relief. "The summit was a historic gathering where the alliance's current threats were comprehensively addressed, and strategic decisions aimed at strengthening collective deterrence and defense capabilities were evaluated," Aktürk said.

He said the summit reinforced solidarity among allies, helped develop a shared vision for the evolving security environment and strengthened the common approach to security across the Euro-Atlantic region.

Referring to the Defense Industry Forum and the reception for NATO defense ministers hosted by Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on the sidelines of the summit, Aktürk said the events promoted joint production and technological cooperation among allies while showcasing Türkiye's high technological capabilities, strong production capacity and innovative vision in the defense industry.

He said Türkiye would continue contributing to international peace, security and stability as a reliable and responsible NATO ally through its strong military, growing domestic defense industry, active defense diplomacy and multidimensional foreign policy.

On questions about Trump's remarks on possible CAATSA sanctions relief during the NATO summit, the Defense Ministry said Türkiye "continues to make significant contributions to NATO's deterrence and collective security as a strong and effective ally."

Aktürk added: "We expect all explicit and implicit restrictions targeting our defense industry, including the CAATSA sanctions, which are incompatible with the spirit of alliance, to be lifted. In this context, we welcome the statements made by the U.S. president and favor an approach that strengthens mutual trust and solidarity among allies rather than restrictions."

Responding to remarks by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis opposing Türkiye's potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets, the ministry said Ankara supports resolving regional issues through constructive dialogue and good-neighborly relations, adding that avoiding rhetoric that could increase tensions would positively contribute to bilateral ties. Aktürk also stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) pose no threat to those who do not threaten Türkiye.

Aktürk said Güler held talks with his counterparts from Japan, Latvia, New Zealand, Hungary, Canada, Romania and Bulgaria on the sidelines of the NATO summit, focusing on defense cooperation, regional security and alliance priorities.

He said Güler also signed a declaration of intent on defense cooperation with Canada and an amendment expanding the mandate of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group to protect critical undersea infrastructure.

He also signed, together with the defense ministers of Romania and Bulgaria, an amendment to a memorandum expanding the mandate of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group (MCM Black Sea) to include the protection of the three countries' critical undersea infrastructure in the Black Sea.

On July 8, Güler also joined President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the NATO summit sessions and attended the president's bilateral meetings with the leaders of France, Syria, Italy, Germany and the U.K.