Türkiye's newly appointed Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry Sunday, announced Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said Shoukry congratulated Fidan for his new post and the two ministers discussed bilateral relations.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been maintained at the level of chargé d'affaires on both sides since Egypt’s 2013 military coup, which overthrew the late President Mohammed Morsi.

However, two sides took steps to normalize the ties in recent months.

Egypt’s Abdel Fattah El-Sissi was among the leaders who called President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Türkiye’s south dubbed the “disaster of the century,” and Cairo sent humanitarian aid to the country after the disaster.

Egypt’s foreign minister also visited for the delivery of help in the aftermath of the earthquakes and a reciprocal visit to Egypt was made soon after by the Turkish foreign minister.