Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry discussed the situation in Türkiye in the aftermath of the catastrophic Feb. 6 earthquakes, on a phone call on Saturday.

Çavuşoğlu and Shoukry exchanged views on the latest post-quake developments, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaraş and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Şanlıurfa.

More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes, while the death toll is now over 44,200.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid, including Egypt.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was among the leaders who made a phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following the earthquakes during which he offered his condolences for the quake victims.

The normalization process between the two countries has been progressing slowly but steadily. Erdoğan and el-Sissi met in Qatar in November for the first time.