Türkiye’s ambassador to UNESCO urged the global organization to be more sensitive and consistent in condemning the killings of journalists in Gaza, saying many incidents have gone unacknowledged.

Speaking at UNESCO’s 222nd Executive Board session, Permanent Representative Gülnur Aybet said nearly 250 journalists have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, but the organization has issued condemnation statements for only 69 of them.

"Freedom of expression and the safety of journalists are at the very core of UNESCO’s mandate,” Aybet said.

She questioned the criteria used by UNESCO when deciding which killings to condemn and why the same level of concern shown for other regions has not been applied to Gaza.

Aybet warned that such "inconsistencies risk creating the impression that some tragedies are recognized while others are met with silence.”

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. The targeting of journalists has drawn international criticism, with rights organizations urging accountability and protection for media workers in conflict zones.