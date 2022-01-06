Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen discussed bilateral ties and regional issues on a phone call on Thursday.

Turkey is supporting Ethiopia’s peace and stability and Ankara has frequently stated it is ready to provide all types of assistance to ensure it.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the federal government and its allies have been at war for more than a year. The ongoing conflict has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Among those who have borne the brunt of the conflict are humanitarian workers.