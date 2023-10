Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan visited Lebanon on Tuesday amid his round of diplomatic talks over the Palestine-Israel conflict . Speaking at a joint news conference with his Lebanese counterpart in Beirut, Fidan said the ongoing conflict may lead to a greater war but also may pave the way for “greater peace.” He said under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, they were working to ensure the latter.

