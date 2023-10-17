Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip for an 11th consecutive day killed at least 40 Palestinians Tuesday, according to eyewitnesses and medical sources.

The recent casualties take the total Palestinian death toll to over 2,848, including 750 children.

An airstrike targeted a house in Rafah in southern Gaza, leaving 25 dead, including children, and dozens injured, medical sources said.

Eyewitnesses said Israeli fighter jets struck a house in Deir al-Balah, a city in central Gaza.

Seven people were reportedly killed in the attack, including children, while 12 others were injured.

Eight Palestinians were killed in another airstrike in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City, said medical sources.

Several people were injured in fresh Israeli raids in Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip, the sources said.

Israeli planes also struck a house in the Al-Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, state news agency Wafa reported. There have been no reports of casualties so far.

The Nuseirat refugee camp northeast of Deir al-Balah also came under fierce Israeli bombardment, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Israel launched the indiscriminate bombardment of Gaza following a cross-border incursion by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

Israeli attack has displaced over 1 million people – almost half the enclave’s total population, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out as civilians flee to its southern region following an Israeli warning to evacuate its northern areas.