Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Azerbaijan in an official on Tuesday, a statement by the ministry said.

“During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. President Ilham Aliyev and also exchange views on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart H.E. Minister Ceyhun Bayramov,” the statement read.

Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some cities and areas, following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan also declared partial military mobilization Monday.

Shortly after Armenia began its assault, Ankara reiterated its support for Azerbaijan, with officials, mainstream political parties and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing for Turkey's brotherly Turkic nation.