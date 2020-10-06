Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will travel to Azerbaijan in an official on Tuesday, a statement by the ministry said.
“During the visit, Minister Çavuşoğlu will be received by H.E. President Ilham Aliyev and also exchange views on the present situation in Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as well as on other current regional and international developments with his counterpart H.E. Minister Ceyhun Bayramov,” the statement read.
Azerbaijan's parliament declared a state of war in some cities and areas, following Armenia's border violations and attacks in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Azerbaijan also declared partial military mobilization Monday.
Shortly after Armenia began its assault, Ankara reiterated its support for Azerbaijan, with officials, mainstream political parties and the Turkish Foreign Ministry declaring unwavering backing for Turkey's brotherly Turkic nation.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.