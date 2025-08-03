Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had a phone call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday, Foreign Ministry sources said. The two ministers discussed efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and cease-fire negotiations between Palestinians and Israelis.

Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News TV said on Sunday that two fuel trucks carrying 107 tons of diesel were set to enter Gaza, months after Israel restricted the entry of goods and aid into the Gaza Strip.

The enclave's Health Ministry has said that fuel shortages were hindering the operation of hospitals.

Six more people died of starvation and malnutrition in Gaza over the past 24 hours, its Health Ministry said, underlining the enclave's humanitarian emergency.

The new deaths raised the toll of those dying from what international humanitarian agencies say may be an unfolding famine to 175, including 93 children, since the war began, the ministry said.

Israel severely restricted aid access to the enclave before easing it somewhat as starvation began to spread.

Fuel shipments have been rare since March, when Israel restricted the flow of aid and goods into the enclave.

In response to a rising international outcry, Israel announced steps last week to let more aid reach the population, including pausing fighting for part of the day in some areas, approving air drops and announcing protected routes for aid convoys.

United Nations agencies have said that airdrops of food are insufficient and that Israel must let in far more aid by land and open up access to the war-devastated territory where starvation has been spreading.

COGAT, the Israeli military agency that coordinates aid, said 35 trucks have entered Gaza since June, nearly all of them in July.

More than 700 trucks of fuel entered the Gaza Strip in January and February during a cease-fire before Israel broke it in March in a dispute over terms for extending it and resumed its major offensive.