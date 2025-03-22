Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will join his counterparts from the Muslim world at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League Gaza Contact Group Ministerial Committee Meeting, which will be hosted by Egypt in Cairo on Sunday.

According to diplomatic sources, Fidan will reaffirm Türkiye's support for the Gaza reconstruction plan adopted at the Arab League Extraordinary Summit on March 4.

He is also expected to emphasize the urgent need to implement the next phases of the ceasefire in Gaza and ensure its permanence.

Additionally, he will highlight the critical importance of resuming humanitarian aid deliveries to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the region and discuss joint efforts to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

The Gaza reconstruction plan, which was first approved at the Arab League summit, was later endorsed at the OIC Extraordinary Foreign Ministers Meeting on March 7 with Türkiye's support.