Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a string of bilateral talks on Sunday in Qatar’s Doha, where he attended the Doha Forum.

The two-day event held under the theme of “Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress” was a who’s who of influential diplomats, heads of state, as well as prominent figures, from Bill Gates to Hillary Clinton.

Fidan on Sunday met Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Fidan said the annual gathering has become "more important than ever," noting Qatar's expanding diplomatic influence far beyond the region.

"Qatar is no longer just a regional mediator – it has become a global mediator," he said. "It plays a major role in ending conflicts in Africa and South America."

"Thus, the Doha Forum is extremely important both for bringing together global problems and for putting our regional issues – especially Palestine and Syria – on the agenda. I am very pleased to be here," he underlined.

Fidan praised Qatar's leadership, including the country's Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, for years of mediation work.

Fidan described Türkiye-Qatar relations as rooted in "unbreakable bonds," strengthened by an exemplary relationship between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The two countries maintain wide-ranging cooperation in investment, economy, technology, education, security and defense, he said, adding that Ankara aims to expand those efforts.

He also criticized Israel for "daily and significant cease-fire violations," as well as obstructing the entry of promised humanitarian aid.

"These are major problems," he said. "Türkiye is ready to contribute in every way to help bring peace to Palestine, including sending troops to a stabilization force."

On Syria, Fidan said Türkiye, regional countries and the broader international community continue to provide aid to Syria. He warned that Israeli expansionist policies pose a growing threat to Syria and the wider region.