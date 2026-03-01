Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on Sunday, diplomatic sources said.

The two men held talks on Saturday too, when the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Tehran. Sources said Fidan and Araghchi exchanged views “on the latest developments.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry warned that the developments risked the region’s future and global stability. In a statement, the ministry said they were deeply concerned about every action running against international law and threatening the lives of innocent civilians, and condemned any provocation that may escalate the violence. The ministry also said Türkiye was ready to offer support for mediation between the sides. With attacks increasing, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday has engaged in phone diplomacy with his counterparts in Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Egypt and Indonesia, discussing steps to end the attacks.

The Sabah newspaper reported that Ankara had three priorities as tensions unfolded: maintaining the cease-fire across the region, minimizing the civilian losses and paving the way for diplomacy. Türkiye is also vigilant over its border security as it shares a lengthy border with Iran. Türkiye on Saturday rejected claims circulating on social media that Ankara supported the joint Israel-U.S. attacks on Iran, saying the posts contain disinformation.