Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will represent Türkiye at the leaders’ summit of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on Monday.

Foreign Ministry sources said Fidan will discuss decisions made at NATO’s Ankara summit on July 7-8 on the future of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was among the participants of the summit that renewed a pledge to aid Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.

Sources said Fidan would reaffirm Türkiye’s support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and convey Türkiye’s assessment of the latest situation in the conflict and the state of diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Türkiye has been among the countries managing to bring warring sides together in Istanbul and has repeatedly expressed its commitment to do so again. Fidan will also highlight Türkiye’s call for safeguarding peace and stability in the Black Sea. Additionally, he will highlight the need to sustain coordination in clarifying the legal and political framework for the activities of the Coalition of the Willing.

The coalition was founded in March 2025 by the United Kingdom and France for a lasting and fair peace. It has more than 30 members, mostly European countries. Türkiye has been part of the coalition since its foundation. Fidan has also attended the leaders’ summit of the coalition on Jan. 6.

NATO chief Mark Rutte and Zelenskyy will also join the meeting ⁠in Paris to ⁠support Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

The meeting will be ​aimed at building on ​momentum to ⁠help Ukraine following the NATO summit. The Elysee said that planning was still underway for security guarantees for when a cease-fire is reached between Ukraine and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in Ankara he would use the summit of Ukraine's allies ⁠to ⁠unveil new defense initiatives and joint military exercises, presenting the gathering as further evidence that Europe was assuming greater responsibility for its own security.

The meeting will also focus on tackling Russia's shadow fleet, new military capabilities ⁠for Ukraine, greater mobilization of defense industries and deeper operational cooperation among Kyiv's backers, Macron said in ​Ankara.

U.S. President Donald Trump showed a more favorable stance toward Kyiv in its battle against Russia ⁠at the recent G-7 and NATO summits.

Two more ⁠countries, Moldova and ‌North Macedonia, have joined the coalition, the Elysee ​said. EU leaders Ursula ⁠von der Leyen and Antonio ⁠Costa are also set to attend ⁠Monday's meeting, the ​French presidency said.