Speaking to reporters following his talks in Brussels over the weekend, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan hailed increasing support for Palestinians among the international community.

“It is extraordinarily significant that the number of countries recognizing the Palestinian state rose to 150 after recognition by Spain, Norway, Ireland and Slovenia. It is equally important that an entity recognized by 150 countries should be recognized by the United Nations Security Council, in any case.”

Establishing a Palestinian state with sovereignty and freedom, and enabling it to stand on its own economically and politically is a critical goal, Fidan said.

On his meetings focused on Palestine in Brussels, Fidan highlighted the importance of those gatherings, co-organized by EU member states and the Palestine Contact Group, in raising awareness about the Palestinian cause. He noted that Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa's presentation starkly illustrated the financial, administrative and other crises in Palestine, which are exacerbated by the ongoing Israeli occupation. Fidan pointed out the increasing sympathy and support from the international community for the Palestinian cause, which was evident in the meetings.

He underscored while international support for Palestine is appreciated, the critical goal is to establish a Palestinian state with sovereignty and freedom, enabling it to stand on its own economically and politically.

"Leaving Palestine dependent on aid without granting it full sovereignty and economic control does not benefit the Palestinian cause, the Palestinian people or the region," Fidan said.

He called on the U.N. Security Council to acknowledge Palestine, aligning with international law and moral conscience.

"Failing to recognize a state that is endorsed by 150 countries would deepen the current crisis within the international system, potentially leading to its collapse," Fidan warned.

The top Turkish diplomat said Palestine cannot exercise its economic and political freedom due to the occupation, adding, "We must treat and protect Palestine as a full state whether symbolically or practically."

Fidan also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempts to erase the 1967 borders and promote a narrative of exclusive Israeli control. "The world has begun to reject this illusion and propaganda, especially after Oct. 7," Fidan stated.

He announced plans to visit Spain with the Palestine Contact Group, aiming to deliver a meaningful message on Palestinian statehood.

The foreign minister reaffirmed Türkiye's unwavering commitment to supporting Palestine's path to statehood and Middle Eastern peace.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mustafa said Sunday's meeting in Brussels was "a very important opportunity" for the Palestinian Authority to outline its priorities and plans. He said the "first priority" was to support Palestinians in Gaza, especially through a cease-fire, and then "rebuilding the institutions of the Palestinian Authority" in that territory. He also called on international partners to press Israel to release Palestinian Authority funds so "we will be ready to reform our institutions ... and hopefully together sustain our efforts toward statehood and peace for the region."

The Brussels meeting, focused on international aid, was being chaired by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, under his country's key role in the 1993 Oslo Accords that established a series of arrangements between the Palestinians and Israelis. "We need to make sure that the Palestinian Authority ... has to survive to be strengthened, to improve its capacity to deliver services, to reform and also to plan for a future return to Gaza," Barth Eide said.

Represented at the talks, alongside the EU, Norway and the Palestinian Authority, were Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tunisia, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the United Nations.

Australia, Britain, Canada and Japan also took part.

Before the talks, Mustafa held a separate news conference with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to thank him for his country's announcement it was recognizing Palestinian statehood.

The move by the three European nations addresses "the injustice that has been inflicted on the Palestinian people for decades," Mustafa said, adding, "We want every country in Europe to do the same."

A majority of U.N. member countries recognize Palestinian statehood. European countries are split on the issue. Spain, Norway and Italy will join EU nations Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Sweden in recognizing the State of Palestine.