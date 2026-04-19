Answering questions on the last day of Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Sunday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Greece-Greek Cypriot-Israel alliance concerned them and warned that it would not affect Türkiye but regional countries are concerned about it as well.

He also commented on Türkiye’s cooperation with Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia and said it was for stability and economic prosperity in the region. He was responding to a question about Israel’s concerns that the alliance may be against Tel Aviv.

Also commenting on Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, Fidan said that Israel should not be allowed “a fait accompli” in Lebanon while the world turned its attention to war on Iran.

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