President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that Iran seeks to end its war with the U.S. “with dignity,” rejecting Donald Trump’s claims that Washington can strip Tehran of its nuclear rights.

"Trump says Iran should not use its nuclear rights, but does not explain what crime Iran has committed," Pezeshkian said Sunday.

"Who is ⁠he ‌to ‌deprive a ⁠nation ‌of ​its rights?" Pezeshkian said during a visit to Iran's Sports and Youth Ministry, the ISNA news agency reported.

He also called for the nation to stand "firm against a bloodthirsty and brutal enemy."

Iran must manage the current atmosphere in a way that "does not portray us as war-mongers" as "we are defending ourselves," he added.

On the Iran women's national football team's participation at last month’s Asian Cup, he said: "Our girls in Australia have delivered a strong blow to the enemy."

Referring to the two players who sought asylum in Australia, Pezeshkian added: "Those two dear girls, who were misled by the enemies, are always welcome back whenever they return. Our arms are open to them."

On Feb. 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran, and Tehran retaliated with strikes on Israel and other regional countries hosting U.S. assets.

The war has been on hold since April 8, when Pakistan mediated a two-week truce.

Washington and Tehran held talks in Pakistan last weekend toward a lasting peace and efforts for another session in Islamabad are underway.