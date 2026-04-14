What is increasingly articulated within Israeli strategic discourse as an expanding geography of threats from Iran to Türkiye should not be read as an objective mapping of regional realities but rather as the manifestation of a deeper structural tension between ambition and capacity, one that reflects not strategic confidence but the growing strain of a system attempting to sustain a posture it can no longer fully support. At a structural level, the idea of “Greater Israel” is not simply an expansionist vision but the political expression of a condition in which continuous warfare, internal transformation and external isolation converge to produce a form of power that remains operationally active yet strategically inconclusive.

The central problem is not whether Israel can fight, since its ability to project force, impose costs and sustain high-intensity operations across multiple fronts remains evident. The problem is that it can no longer translate fighting into winning in any meaningful strategic sense. This distinction is critical because it reveals the limits of a model of power that confuses operational intensity with political outcome and escalation with control, while increasingly detaching military activity from any coherent or achievable end-state.

Overstretch without victory

What appears as strategic assertiveness is, in reality, increasingly a condition of overstretch. Israel is engaged across multiple theaters simultaneously, yet none of these fronts is moving toward a stable political resolution. Gaza has not been pacified, Hezbollah continues to function as a structured deterrent actor and confrontation with Iran expands horizontally rather than concludes vertically. At a structural level, overstretch does not emerge simply from the number of wars a state fights but from its inability to conclude them on terms that produce order. Israel’s current trajectory suggests precisely such a condition, in which each round of escalation generates new fronts without resolving existing ones, transforming military engagement from a strategic instrument into a permanent state of affairs.

This produces a paradox that lies at the core of the Greater Israel idea. The more Israel fights, the less it is able to define what victory looks like. War becomes self-sustaining, driven not by achievable political objectives but by the necessity of maintaining deterrence through continuous action. In such a framework, escalation ceases to be a strategic choice and becomes a structural compulsion. A state can remain militarily dominant while becoming strategically inconclusive, and Israel today operates within precisely this contradiction.

The deeper limitation, therefore, is not capability but conversion. Israel retains the ability to strike, disrupt and impose costs across the region, yet these actions have not translated into a decisive transformation of the regional environment. Instead, they have generated cycles of destruction without producing a new political order. Victory, in a strategic sense, requires the capacity to shape the post-conflict environment in a way that reduces the need for continuous war. Israel’s current approach does the opposite, deepening fragmentation, multiplying actors and reinforcing the conditions for future conflict. In this sense, the doctrine of Greater Israel does not expand Israel’s strategic horizon; it institutionalizes perpetual instability.

Smoke rises following Israeli bombardment on the village of Qlaile, nearby Tyre, southern Lebanon, April 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

Isolation, strategic limits

This external overstretch is increasingly mirrored by internal transformation. Israeli society is undergoing a process of political and ideological hardening in which security concerns are no longer confined to external threats but are internalized as a defining feature of identity. The growing radicalization of Jewish identity, particularly in its more exclusionary and securitized forms, reflects not a consolidation of confidence but an expansion of insecurity. As the perception of existential threat broadens, the political center narrows and decision-making becomes more reactive, more polarized and less capable of recalibration.

This dynamic produces a reinforcing cycle. External conflict strengthens internal radicalization, while internal radicalization reduces the space for diplomatic flexibility. Over time, this erodes strategic adaptability and locks the system into a pattern in which escalation becomes the default response rather than one option among many. At a deeper level, this transformation begins to affect the identity of the state itself, as a political system increasingly defined through conflict risks losing the balance between security and legitimacy that historically underpinned its resilience.

This internal shift is closely connected to a growing external constraint, namely international isolation. Israel’s continued military conduct, particularly in Gaza, has intensified global scrutiny to a degree that goes beyond traditional diplomatic criticism, contributing to a perception of Israel not merely as a security-driven state but as one increasingly associated with systemic violence and genocide. Even without definitive legal conclusions, the political and symbolic weight of such framing is already significant, as it gradually reshapes how Israel is perceived within the international system.

At a structural level, this represents more than reputational damage. It signals a gradual erosion of legitimacy, which is a critical component of long-term strategic power. A state cannot seek regional primacy while simultaneously narrowing the number of actors willing to publicly align with it. Isolation does not immediately diminish military capability, but over time it constrains diplomatic maneuver, weakens alliance cohesion and increases the cost of sustained conflict. A strategy that generates fear without legitimacy does not consolidate order; it accelerates balancing behavior and deepens resistance.

These dynamics are further reinforced by the enduring limits of strategic autonomy. Israel’s military strength, while formidable, remains embedded within a framework of external support that shapes both its operational capacity and its strategic horizon. This dependency introduces constraints that are often overlooked in expansionist narratives, because it means that escalation is not entirely self-determined but mediated through external tolerance and political calculation. A project as expansive as Greater Israel cannot emerge from such conditions as a stable geopolitical reality but only as a politically sustained illusion within a bounded strategic framework.

Türkiye is not Iran

It is within this broader context that the recurring Israeli narrative portraying Türkiye as “the next Iran” must be critically reassessed. This analogy does not withstand analytical scrutiny. Türkiye does not operate through a model of ideological confrontation or proxy-driven destabilization but rather through a calibrated approach that combines military capability, diplomatic engagement and alliance flexibility. Its investments in defense-industrial autonomy, its demonstrated operational capacity across multiple theaters and its emphasis on pragmatic, issue-based partnerships reflect a fundamentally different strategic logic.

To frame Türkiye as Iran is therefore not an analytical conclusion but a strategic misrepresentation that simplifies a complex regional transformation into familiar categories. It reflects an inability to adapt to a Middle East in which power is no longer monopolized by coercive superiority but distributed across multiple actors with varying forms of influence. Türkiye’s trajectory illustrates that regional influence today depends less on expansion than on the ability to align capability with sustainability and adaptability.

The delusion of Greater Israel ultimately lies in its failure to reconcile ambition with structural reality. It assumes that military superiority can compensate for demographic constraints, that continuous warfare can produce stability and that coercion can substitute for legitimacy. Yet the current trajectory suggests the opposite. Military overstretch, internal radicalization, diplomatic isolation and structural dependency are not temporary challenges but reinforcing dynamics that limit Israel’s ability to convert power into order.

A state can fight indefinitely but it cannot win indefinitely without producing a political outcome that stabilizes its environment. Israel today appears increasingly capable of the former and increasingly unable to achieve the latter. What appears as expansion is, in reality, the management of an unresolved strategic condition, in which activity replaces strategy and escalation substitutes for resolution. The doctrine of Greater Israel is not simply unrealistic. It is structurally self-defeating.