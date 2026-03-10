Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call Tuesday with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi following a recent missile incident involving Turkish airspace, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

During the call, Fidan stressed that any violation of Turkish airspace was unacceptable and said Ankara would continue taking all necessary measures to safeguard its security.

He also urged all parties to avoid actions that could undermine regional security or pose risks to civilians, sources said.

Araghchi told Fidan that the missiles detected heading toward Turkish airspace were not launched by Iran and said a comprehensive investigation into the incident would be carried out.

The conversation came amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing security concerns following recent missile activity near Türkiye’s borders.

Last week, a ballistic projectile fired from Iran and heading toward Turkish airspace was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In a written statement, the Defense Ministry said the ballistic munition was detected after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was engaged in time before posing a direct threat to Turkish territory.

Debris found in the Dörtyol district of Hatay province was identified as belonging to air defense munitions used during the interception, the ministry noted.

