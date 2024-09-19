Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Israel, utilizing an oft-used method of intelligence organizations, was seeking to move its conflict with Palestinians to Lebanon. Fidan was answering questions from Anadolu Agency (AA) on two days of pager and walkie-talkie explosions across Lebanon blamed on Israel.

Fidan also commented on a fully recognized statehood for Palestine and said the U.N. Security Council veto was the only thing hindering its accomplishment, as more countries now started unilaterally recognizing it.

On normalizing ties with the Assad regime of Syria, Fidan said Türkiye had no issues with normalization but expected more steps from Syria. “They should make peace with people first,” he said.

On Türkiye’s ties with the European Union and its membership process, Fidan said the rise of the far-right in Europe would not overshadow them as relations were already in limbo. “We always treated our relations with the EU as if the far-right was already in power,” he underlined. He said Europe cannot afford losing a strategic ally in Türkiye.

Fidan lamented the stalled process and said one of the reasons behind Türkiye’s outreach to BRICS was the EU’s failure to further the membership process.

