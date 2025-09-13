Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Doha on Sunday to take part in a preparatory meeting of foreign ministers ahead of the extraordinary joint summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League on Monday.

According to diplomatic sources, the Doha meeting will finalize a draft resolution to be presented at the leaders’ summit. Fidan is expected to underscore Türkiye’s solidarity with Qatar following Israel’s recent attack on the Gulf state, stressing that the strike targeted not only peace efforts but also Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Fidan will also reiterate that the assault highlights once again the Netanyahu government’s lack of interest in a cease-fire, echoing Ankara’s consistent warning that Israel’s aggression will not remain confined to Palestine but threatens the entire region.

He is expected to call for coordinated action by regional states and responsible global powers to deliver a strong response against Israel, urging that growing momentum behind the recognition of Palestine must be matched by concrete measures against Tel Aviv.

Fidan will emphasize that securing a permanent cease-fire to halt what Türkiye has called “genocide in Gaza” remains an urgent priority.

The minister is also expected to urge intensified efforts to secure full United Nations membership for the State of Palestine, capitalizing on the wave of recognition by countries across the world.

The extraordinary summit, convened at Qatar’s request with Türkiye’s support as OIC Council of Foreign Ministers chair, comes in the wake of Israel’s Sept. 9 strike on Doha. It will mark the third joint OIC-Arab League gathering since Israel’s Oct. 7, 2023 onslaught on Gaza, which has since expanded to Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iran.

Leaders will address Israel’s attack on Qatar as well as its ongoing campaign in Gaza and the West Bank, including what regional powers describe as war crimes, occupation and annexation attempts.

The resolution to be adopted is expected to reference earlier decisions from OIC and Arab League meetings in Istanbul and Jeddah this year, highlighting the urgency of halting Israel’s regional aggression to safeguard peace and security.