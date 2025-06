Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou met Thursday in Ankara as part of an ongoing political dialogue process.

The Foreign Ministry released a joint statement following the fourth round of the political dialogue meetings between the deputy foreign ministers.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed various aspects of bilateral relations, and evaluated developments in bilateral ties since the last meeting, as part of preparations for the upcoming 6th High-Level Cooperation Council planned to be held in Türkiye.

Bozay and Papadopoulou also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

The meeting was held in a positive atmosphere, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation at both the bilateral and international levels, according to the statement.

After a long period of tensions marked by disputes over irregular migration, the Cyprus dispute, energy exploration and territorial sovereignty in the Aegean, Ankara and Athens have been taking confidence-building steps for a fragile normalization of their relations since late 2023.

Türkiye, which has the longest continental coastline in the Eastern Mediterranean, rejects the maritime boundary claims of Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, arguing their excessive claims violate the sovereign rights of both Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots in the region.