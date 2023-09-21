Situated right across from the headquarters of the United Nations in New York City, Turkish House (Türkevi) as it is known in Turkish, represents the rising profile of Türkiye in global affairs. For a Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the skyscraper was almost a second home this week. It was there Erdoğan met his counterparts and others who arrived to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Amid a busy diplomatic week, the building, formally opened in September 2022, was a destination for the likes of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as well as Tesla founder Elon Musk.

Erdoğan, accompanied by several ministers and high-ranking officials, has been in New York since last weekend for the 78th edition of the United Nations General Assembly, where he called for Security Council reforms and highlighted Türkiye’s growing role in mediating international issues. On the sidelines of the event that brought together leaders and top officials from more than 150 countries, Erdoğan’s meetings focused on heads of state from friendly countries, as well as those engaged in normalizing ties with Türkiye.

Turkish House, home to Türkiye’s permanent mission to the United Nations, its New York consulate and the diplomatic mission of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), had hosted talks between Erdoğan and others during the former’s visit to the United States last year. It is located on the site of a building that housed Turkish diplomatic missions between 1977 and 2014 after Türkiye purchased the plot from IBM. Erdoğan laid the foundation for the new building in 2017 and inaugurated it in 2022. Along with the offices of diplomats, the Turkish House also hosts venues used for social events by the Turkish community and the Turkish government. The 35-floor building stands out among a cluster of skyscrapers with its curved facade resembling the crescent, on the flag of Türkiye and a top section resembling a tulip, a flower most associated with Türkiye. Outside, it is adorned with traditional Turkish architectural motifs, including those of Seljuks. Visible from downtown Manhattan, the East River and Long Island, the building also has environmentally friendly features, including a storage system of rainwater. Built on an area of about 20,000 square meters, the 171-meter-tall (150-foot-tall) building houses a 200-seat auditorium, exhibition halls and meeting rooms, along with lodgings.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was the first guest of Erdoğan at the Turkish House this year. Later, Erdoğan came together with Ahıska Turks, who originally hail from a region in present-day Georgia but were forced into exile in the Soviet era. Erdoğan delivered IDs for Ahıska Turks who were granted Turkish citizenship.

Erdoğan’s headline-grabbing meeting with Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk also took place in the Turkish House. The warm meeting between the renowned tycoon, who brought his son to the talks, was marked with Erdoğan’s invitation to Musk to establish a Tesla plant in Türkiye.