Ibrahim Kalın, director of Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), will join officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Ankara’s partners in the Mecca Defense Alliance, in a visit to Tehran, an Iranian official said on Monday. Turkish sources speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) also confirmed the participation of Kalın to the talks, which, according to Iranian media outlets, will be held on Monday. The talks will focus on “regional security."

"As agreed, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistani army chief General Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın will participate in this meeting," said Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council. He said the meeting will be held with Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei.

"This four-party meeting in Tehran could represent an important and effective step towards building lasting regional security, and we hope this initiative will contribute to establishing a stable region," said Kani in an interview with state television, without elaborating.

He said that the meeting was proposed during a visit by Pakistani army chief Asim Munir to Tehran last week.

War has engulfed the Middle East since February when the United States and Israel launched a wave of surprise attacks on Iran, while Washington and Tehran were in the midst of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

An April cease-fire brought an end to the initial phase of intense bombardment but the two sides have continued to vie for control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas used to travel.

Iran has since claimed control over the strait and has regularly targeted vessels that attempt to cross without its authorization, while the United States has imposed a naval counterblockade on Iranian ports.

Diplomatic efforts with the U.S. remain stalled, especially since the collapse of a June deal which laid out a pathway to a permanent settlement of the conflict.

The war has since spread across the region to include fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis in Yemen.

Saudi Deputy Minister for Public Diplomacy Rayed Krimly said the meeting is part of ongoing efforts by the Mecca Pact countries to de-escalate the current crisis, promote diplomatic solutions, and support mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan. "The visit also underscores the pivotal role of the Mecca Pact states in fostering regional security and stability, and their commitment to working with all nations in the region toward ⁠achieving this goal," Krimly posted on X.