Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi on Sunday. Foreign Ministry sources said the two ministers discussed the current state of negotiations process between Iran and the United States.

Albusaidi hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi last weekend and Iran’s top diplomat returned to Pakistan after this visit. Oman and Pakistan are among the countries seeking to mediate between the sides of the U.S.-Iran war. Oman stepped in first to mend ties between the U.S. and Iran before the all-out conflict began in February. Pakistan stepped in then and managed to bring sides in Islamabad. Although both countries did not agree on a permanent cease-fire, talks in Islamabad de-escalated the crisis and led to a cessation of missile attacks by both sides.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he will review a new Iranian peace proposal, but cast doubt over its prospects as he left open the possibility of future attacks on Iran.

Negotiations between the two countries have been deadlocked since a cease-fire came into effect on April 8, with one round of peace talks to end the more than two-month war having failed in Pakistan.

The dour outlook came after Iran's Tasnim and Fars news agencies reported Tehran submitted a 14-point proposal to mediator Islamabad. Details included ending the conflict on all fronts and enacting a new framework for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, Tasnim said.

"I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform.