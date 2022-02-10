Turkey and Qatar's land forces chiefs held a meeting in Doha on Wednesday.

In the meeting between Gen. Musa Aysever and his Qatari counterpart Gen. Saeed Hussain Al Khayarin, further improvement of bilateral defense relations was discussed, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

The seventh meeting of the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee was held last year in the Qatari capital Doha.​​​​​​

Turkey and Qatar have been cooperating on numerous regional issues, including the Libyan crisis and Afghanistan. In addition to bilateral trade and diplomatic relations, the two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces in a 14-month offensive. They also cooperated to reopen the Kabul airport after the Taliban took over following the government's fall and the withdrawal of the United States forces.