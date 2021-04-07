The Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) will deliver international humanitarian aid to at least 963,000 people via its 18 delegations in 18 different countries during the holy month of Ramadan, the agency's Chair Kerem Kınık said Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Kızılay's main office in Istanbul, Kınık said that Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Indonesia, Palestine, South Sudan, Iraq, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Kosovo, Macedonia, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will be the recipient countries of the humanitarian aid during Ramadan.

"Because we want people abroad to live the (Ramadan) bayram (Eid al-Fitr) in peace and dignity, we will also provide clothing aid to at least 110,000 people. Our Kızılay is a bridge, a bridge for trust, compassion, cooperation and solidarity. It was built through our nation's power. There is a continuous flow provided for 153 years," he said.

He also said that Kızılay aims to reach at least 8 million people in need of aid during 2021. For this aim Kızılay has a TL 225 million ($27.52 million) budget, he stated.

"Throughout Ramadan, we will not sleep and our 60,000 volunteers will be working in the field," Kınık added.

Established in 1868, the Turkish Red Crescent says on its website its mission is to provide "aid for needy and defenseless people in disasters and normal periods as a proactive organization, developing cooperation in society, providing safe blood and reducing vulnerability."