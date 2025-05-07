Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan underlined that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is a member of the Turkic world, criticizing the decision of some Turkic states to recognize the Greek Cypriot administration.

“We conveyed our reaction and put forth our stance, and not only openly for the public,” Fidan was quoted as saying during a meeting with deputies at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters by Dünya newspaper on Wednesday.

“Some of them voiced their embarrassment. Most importantly, we made the TRNC a member of the Organization of Turkic States. Then the EU took a step. We will take the next step.”

Fidan likened the developments to a chess game and underlined that the TRNC is vital to the Turkic world.

Some member countries of the OTS announced at the summit they held with the EU on April 4 that they would abide by U.N. Security Council Resolutions 541 and 550, which condemned the establishment of the TRNC and called on states not to recognize it. They decided to open embassies in the Greek Cypriot administration.

Following the decision by the OTS states, the 17th Council of Elders of the OTS met in the TRNC.

Fidan also spoke on ties with the U.S., saying that: “Regional countries often ask our president to use his influence on Trump. They say you are the sole Muslim leader whom Trump would listen to.”

“Our president and Trump agreed on a visit. We will work on a date for this. The leaders have instructed us on this,” Fidan said further.

Most recently, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone call on Monday where the latter said that Erdoğan had invited him to Türkiye and that Erdoğan will be coming to Washington, though the U.S. president did not mention dates.

“We conveyed our expectations on Syria, and the U.S. voiced its expectations, especially about ending the Ukraine-Russia war,” Fidan added.

Türkiye and the U.S. have a long history of military and economic cooperation. However, their ties have drifted away from a strategic partnership in recent years as disagreements between the two long-standing treaty allies have widened.

The disputes include the U.S. cooperation with the PKK terrorist organization's Syrian wing, the YPG, its stance toward the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), disagreements over Ankara's purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system and Washington's sanctions against Türkiye.

Fidan also said that the Foreign Ministry follows the procedures of Rümeysa Öztürk, the Turkish Tufts University student detained by immigration officials in Louisiana.

“There are thousands of foreign students in this situation. The reason why Rümeysa has come to the fore so much is the unacceptable treatment she was subjected to while she was detained and the fact that this incident has attracted the attention of many people in America. Rümeysa prefers to fight a legal battle. She wanted to stay there. She refused to be deported.”

Peace, humanitarian aid

On the other side, Fidan voiced Türkiye’s continued goal to work for peace and humanitarian aid.

“What we have been trying to do for years with the support of our security forces and the leadership of our president is to increase our international influence,” Fidan highlighted.

He said that Türkiye is determined to protect its rights, especially in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean.

Speaking on the recent tensions with Greece, Fidan said: “We want to build good relations with Greece. We have had a good dialogue with the new foreign minister. The red lines of both countries are clear. We try to find a way for both sides to defend their interests while paying attention to these lines.”

On the latest situation in Syria, Fidan once again urged the international community to lift sanctions and embrace the new government. He praised the countries already establishing ties, mentioning the visit of Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa to France in his first trip to Europe since taking office in January, and a possible opening to broader ties with Western countries.

Al-Sharaa headed the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which spearheaded Assad's downfall after 14 years of civil war.

Pakistan-India tensions

As tensions between Pakistan and India reach new highs, Fidan said Türkiye does not want conflict in the region.

Late Tuesday, Türkiye’s top diplomat held a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty and reserves the right to respond.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.