The election of pro-European independent candidate Nicusor Dan as the next president of Romania may open a new page in Türkiye's relations with that country, according to experts. Experts say under the tenure of the former Bucharest mayor, political, trade and economic relations between Türkiye and Romania are expected to strengthen, and regional cooperation is expected to increase.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) earlier this week, Marmara University associate professor Meral Balcı said she had the opportunity to observe the elections on the ground, noting that the Romanian presidential vote marked a critical turning point in the country’s foreign policy orientation.

Balci noted that Nicusor Dan, an independent and center-right candidate, was elected president by leaving behind the far-right, anti-EU candidate George Simion. "This result shows Romania's will to continue its integration with the EU and NATO,” she added. Pointing out that it is possible to evaluate Dan's victory as a positive development in terms of Türkiye-Romania relations, she said: "Both countries had signed a ‘Strategic Partnership’ agreement in 2011, deepening cooperation in political, economic and security fields. Dan's pro-EU and pro-NATO policies may pave the way for further strengthening of existing cooperation with Türkiye."

Balcı pointed out that new partnerships are likely to be established, especially in areas such as the defense industry, energy security and trade, saying: "Dan's commitments on anti-corruption and rule of law can also encourage the sharing of experience between the two countries, in parallel with similar reform processes in Türkiye.” Balcı said that Türkiye and Romania are key actors in terms of the security and stability of the Black Sea region, noting that both countries are developing joint strategies against regional threats as NATO members.

Referring to the recent establishment of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasure Task Group with Romania and Bulgaria under the leadership of Türkiye against the mine threat in the Black Sea, the professor said: "This cooperation is of great importance in terms of ensuring maritime security and protecting trade routes.”

Balcı stated that Türkiye and Romania's development of joint projects in areas such as energy security, cyber defense and combating cross-border crimes will contribute to strengthening regional stability. "In the future, joint exercises and training programs to be organized by the two countries within the framework of NATO can further deepen military cooperation. In addition, initiatives such as the planned establishment of a joint NATO command in the Black Sea will also serve to strengthen the security architecture in the region," she added.

Ecaterina Matoi, program director at the Middle East Political and Economic Institute, based in Bucharest, Romania, told AA that economic cooperation is developing rapidly around the world and that changing global trade standards through bilateral agreements and dynamic economic measures can revitalize sectors.

Energy hub

Matoi pointed out the importance of Türkiye's initiative to become an energy hub at the regional level and said: "In addition to the existing pipeline network and ongoing cooperation with Bulgaria on new energy development and trade infrastructures, Türkiye may decide to analyze the Romanian energy market more closely due to its historical and strong economic-cultural ties. As a pioneer in the utilization of hydrogen sulfide, Türkiye could offer cooperation to any riparian country due to the multifaceted positive impacts of such projects."

Noting that Türkiye has a positive balance of trade with Romania and Bulgaria, she emphasized that Ankara trades significantly with Europe.

"The recent expansion of the Schengen Area to Romania and Bulgaria significantly increases the mobility of business representatives and facilitates tourism,” Matoi said, pointing out that Europe is Türkiye's most important trading partner.

"Eastern European countries such as Romania remain a gateway and connection point between the EU and Türkiye,” she said, noting that there are key elements pointing to an overall positive development and cooperation between Türkiye and the EU. Stating that it is important for the two countries to optimize the developments in the Black Sea region and create a globally competitive infrastructure, Matoi said: "Thus, trade and economic partners can basically become more efficient and future-proof.” She pointed out that Türkiye has the potential to increase its direct investments in Romania and said: "Reciprocally, Romanian demand for Turkish goods and services is also relatively strong. There are incentives for Romanian entrepreneurs to consider investing in Türkiye." "Cultural and geographical proximity and the strong commitment of both sides to contribute to the economic development and stability of the region are long-term guarantees for mutual trade and investment,” Matoi said, adding that the cooperation frameworks for Romania and Türkiye are not systematically tied to short-term market indices or interest rates.

Dan assumed the presidency on May 26 after defeating his far-right and nationalist rival George Simion. This year's elections were held after the 2024 elections were canceled following objections. The results are expected to be an important turning point for regional stability. In his inauguration speech, Dan emphasized the importance of national stability and restoring trust in democratic institutions. He also pledged to strengthen Romania's ties with the European Union and NATO. The projects to be carried out through the Middle Corridor and the Black Sea may enable the development of diplomatic and economic relations between Türkiye and Romania and bring bilateral cooperation to a higher level.