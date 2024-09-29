Established at the height of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, a joint naval initiative led by Türkiye in the Black Sea has officially entered its second activation phase.

The Mine Countermeasures Naval Group in the Black Sea (MCM Black Sea), launched in January 2024, is a trilateral initiative spearheaded by Türkiye in collaboration with Romania and Bulgaria. Its primary mission is to safeguard maritime traffic by neutralizing drifting sea mines that threaten both commercial and military vessels navigating the Black Sea. The group operates under a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the three participating countries, focusing on their territorial waters and exclusive economic zones. The agreement covers a three-year period, with operations phased throughout the year. Leadership of the task group will rotate annually among the three nations. Bulgaria is set to take command in the first half of 2025, followed by Romania in the latter half.

Türkiye hosted a press briefing on Saturday about the second phase in Zonguldak, a northern Turkish city littoral to the Black Sea. MCM Task Group Commander Brig. Adm. Selçuk Akarı of the Turkish Naval Forces Command said they successfully completed the first phase with "great sensitivity exhibited by all elements in the group." "Plannings, preparations, ongoing training and other work we undertook demonstrate our determination and motivation to maintain peace and security in the Black Sea, to secure maritime traffic against sea mines," he said. Akarı said they planned training for the integration of forces of other countries to enhance joint intervention work against sea mines.

Speaking at the same briefing, Vice Adm. Mustafa Kaya, who commands a Turkish fleet in charge of the Black Sea, Sea of Marmara and Bosporus, said their presence symbolized the power of resolve they have to secure the Black Sea. Kaya said drifting mines posed a significant threat to security and economic stability in the Black Sea. "The Black Sea is not only an important corridor for international commerce but also a region of enormous strategic importance. Its security matters for us, for other nations, the entire world," he said.

Kaya told reporters that more than 400 sea mines were planted in the Black Sea recently and some among them were now drifting. "So far, we detected and demolished about 20 mines with other countries. The Turkish Naval Forces Command made a significant contribution to this mission with its capabilities and capacity," he said. The commander said Türkiye was an essential actor in NATO, one of the leading forces of the military bloc. "We demonstrate our skills in the Black Sea just as we do in other seas Türkiye has maritime borders," he added.