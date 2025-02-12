The foreign ministers of Türkiye and Saudi Arabia held a phone call on Wednesday, Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry said.

Hakan Fidan and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the latest developments in Gaza and Syria, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia and Türkiye have denounced Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, which killed at least 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. They also condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans to take control of Gaza and his call for displacing Palestinians from the enclave and resettling them in Jordan and Egypt.

The countries have also both expressed support for the new administration in Syria following the ouster of Bashar Assad and pledged to help with economic reconstruction after more than a decade of civil war.