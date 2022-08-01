Schools operated by Turkey's Education Ministry in Saudi Arabia are expected to reopen soon, as the two countries try to mend relations.

In a statement, the ministry said the schools will reopen as diplomatic contact between Turkish and Saudi officials bears fruit.

Turkish Education Minister Mahmut Özer and his Saudi counterpart, Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, discussed the issue on the sidelines of The Transforming Education Pre‐Summit held in Paris on June 28-30, the statement added.

Admissions and other procedures for the schools will begin shortly.

The activities of eight schools in the capital Riyadh and other provinces were gradually terminated in 2020-21 by the Saudi government.

Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia deteriorated in the past decade, but both countries are now seeking to revive ties. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) visited Turkey for the first time in years in June for talks with Erdoğan as the two countries aim to normalize their relations following several tumultuous years.

According to a joint declaration, the leaders emphasized the countries' determination to start a new era of comprehensive cooperation in many areas. Ankara and Riyadh decided to deepen consultation and cooperation in regional issues to strengthen stability and peace.

The two leaders vowed to develop and maintain cooperation on the basis of the "historical brotherhood" of the two nations for the future of the region. They also highlighted the importance of increasing the number of flights between their two countries, easing bilateral trade and exploring investment opportunities.