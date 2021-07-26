Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Monday met his Togolese counterpart Robert Dussey in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss regional issues and bilateral ties.

"I am happy to host my friend Robert Dussey in our country for the second time this year," Çavuşoğlu tweeted. Dussey last visited Turkey in June.

"We discussed international and regional issues and our developing bilateral relations," he added.

Dussey said he had a "fruitful meeting" with Çavuşoğlu.

"We exchanged our points of view regarding international and regional issues. We are both very satisfied with the level of our bilateral cooperation," he said in a tweet.

Turkey and Togo enjoy good bilateral relations, and their bilateral trade, which stood at $106 million (TL 906.82 million) in 2019, is rising.

Regular high-level contacts are held and the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is also active in Togo.

Since 1992, many Togolese students have benefited from Turkish scholarships.