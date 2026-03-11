Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with Kubanıçbek Ömüraliyev, the secretary-general of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Ankara on Tuesday, emphasizing the need for stronger coordination among Turkic countries in the face of growing regional and global challenges.

In a statement shared on social media, Yılmaz said the meeting took place at the Presidential Complex and focused on strengthening cooperation across the Turkic world.

“Acting together and increasing coordination among states has become vitally important in the face of regional and global developments confronting the Turkic world,” Yılmaz said.

He added that he would travel next month to Baku to attend the second meeting of deputy prime ministers and vice presidents of the Organization of Turkic States.

Yılmaz said the invitation extended to Ünal Üstel, prime minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), to participate in the meeting reflected the solidarity and fraternal ties among Turkic nations.

“Türkiye will continue to work with determination toward common goals for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of the Turkic world,” he said.

Foreign Minister Hakan previously pointed out that lasting peace and long-term stability across the Turkic world can only be achieved through constant coordination and strengthened partnership among members of the OTS.

The minister also noted that the Turkic world’s growing role in shaping regional balances requires greater solidarity and institutional alignment.

Fidan reiterated that mutual trust, political dialogue and practical cooperation are the key drivers of the OTS’s increasing influence, calling for collective steps to address regional and global challenges.

Meanwhile, representatives of Turkish institutions and organizations operating in Azerbaijan gathered in the capital for an iftar event organized by the Gençliğe Yardım Fonu (Youth Assistance Foundation), a charity established by Turkish philanthropists and active in Baku for many years.

The event brought together Türkiye’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Birol Akgün and the TRNC representative to Baku, Ambassador Ufuk Turganer, representatives of Turkish institutions and teachers working in Turkish educational institutions in the country.

Speaking at the gathering, Akgün emphasized the strong ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan, describing the two nations’ security and stability as closely interconnected.

He said the leadership and cooperation between President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev serve as an important guarantee of peace and stability for both countries, highlighting the strategic partnership outlined in the Shusha Declaration.