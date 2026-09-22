Foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) issued a joint statement on the situation in Gaza and Israel’s actions. The ministers met Monday on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

In their statement, the ministers expressed “deep concern over the continued humanitarian suffering in Gaza” and called on Israel to “immediately fulfill its outstanding commitments under the First Phase of the Comprehensive Plan, including by ensuring the immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance and Early Recovery supplies, and facilitating the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.”

“They stress the imperative of preserving the ceasefire and ending all violations,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday.

“The Ministers stress that the Road Map constitutes an integral part of the Comprehensive Plan and provides the implementation framework for advancing its Second Phase, including decommissioning alongside full Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), the assumption by the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) of its responsibilities throughout the Gaza Strip, and the launch of Early Recovery and Reconstruction across Gaza. They call on all parties to fulfill their respective commitments in good faith and without delay,” the statement also said.

The top diplomats also condemned the expulsion or forced displacement of Palestinians from their homeland “or attempts to alter the territorial or demographic character of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

“They deplore in this context the illegal measures aimed at consolidating Israeli control and annexation, including the accelerating settlement expansion, land confiscation, demolition of Palestinian homes, settler violence and terrorism, and forced displacement, and called for their immediate reversal. They express grave concern over measures undermining the historical and legal status quo of the Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem,” the statement said.

The ministers, meanwhile, welcomed efforts by the United Kingdom and European efforts in response to illegal Israeli settlement activity, “including measures to halt trade with illegal Israeli settlements,” and called for further effective measures to end settlement expansion and ensure accountability for settler violence.

“Gaza must remain an integral part of the Palestinian territory,” the statement said, reaffirming that the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan must contribute to the reunification of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip, and to a credible and irreversible pathway toward the exercise of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and the realization of a sovereign, viable and independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, through the implementation of the two-state solution.

Additionally, the ministers commended U.S. President Donald Trump and hailed the “indispensable role” of his country “in ensuring the implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.” They also called for “sustained and active U.S. engagement to ensure that all parties, including Israel, fulfill their commitments and obligations and to overcome obstacles to the implementation of the Road Map.”

“The tangible progress on the ground will strengthen the credibility of the Board of Peace and the authority of the plan and create deeply needed momentum,” the statement said.

The statement also reaffirmed the countries’ “readiness to continue working collectively with the United States, the Board of Peace, the Palestinian Authority and all relevant parties to advance the full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan and its Road Map, alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, fulfill their right to self-determination and independent statehood, and achieve just, lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.”