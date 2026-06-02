The foreign ministers of Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates issued a joint statement condemning continued incursions by extremist illegal Israeli settlers into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, also known as Al-Haram Al-Sharif, in occupied East Jerusalem.

The ministers denounced the visits, which they said were carried out under the protection of Israeli forces, as well as the raising of Israeli flags inside the compound's courtyards.

They described the actions as provocative and unacceptable, arguing that they constitute a flagrant violation of international law, relevant United Nations resolutions and the longstanding historical and legal status quo governing the holy site.

The ministers also condemned what they called systematic Israeli measures aimed at altering the historical, legal and demographic character of occupied East Jerusalem and undermining the status of its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Reaffirming their rejection of any attempts to change the status quo in Jerusalem, the ministers stressed the importance of preserving existing arrangements while recognizing the special role of Jordan's Hashemite custodianship over the holy sites.

The statement reiterated that the entire 144-dunam Al-Aqsa Mosque compound is an exclusive Muslim place of worship and emphasized that the Jerusalem Endowments and Al-Aqsa Mosque Affairs Department, which operates under Jordan's Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, retains sole authority over the administration of the site and access arrangements.

The ministers held Israeli authorities responsible for halting what they described as escalating violations, warning that repeated actions at the site risk increasing tensions, fueling instability and extremism, and undermining international efforts to achieve peace.

They called for an immediate end to what they characterized as illegal and provocative practices and urged full respect for the historical and legal status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The joint statement also reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination, including the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministers reiterated their backing for efforts to end the Israeli occupation and achieve a just, lasting and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution, in line with international law, relevant U.N. resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.