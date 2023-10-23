The Turkish Foreign Ministry announced on Monday that political consultations between Turkish and Albanian delegations will be held in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Ambassador Mehmet Kemal Bozay, deputy foreign minister and director for EU Affairs, will lead the Turkish delegation. The Albanian delegation will be led by Megi Fino, deputy minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania.

The ministry said in a statement that “all aspects of Türkiye-Albania bilateral relations, current developments in our region as well as the EU accession processes of the two candidate countries will be discussed at the consultations.”

The two countries signed an agreement in 2021 to upgrade their ties to a strategic partnership level. Albania is among the countries Türkiye enjoys good ties with as part of its policy to improve ties with the Balkan countries it has historic ties with. The two countries also have good economic relations. Albania hosts some 300 Turkish companies with Turkish investments amounting to about $3 billion according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Türkiye carries out several development aid projects in Albania. Turkish government agencies also built a hospital in the country, which was opened in 2021.