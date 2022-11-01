Türkiye and Albania are expected to ink a number of deals at the upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Albanian counterpart Olta Xhacka, Çavuşoğlu hailed the strong ties between the two countries while noting that they addressed the upcoming high-level strategic cooperation council meeting.

Without giving a date for the meeting, Çavuşoğlu said they have carried out negotiations on some agreements to be signed at the meeting as they continue to discuss others.

Renewable energy, transportation networks, the defense industry, cybersecurity, health and agriculture are among the topics to be addressed at the council's meeting, according to the Turkish minister.

On bilateral trade volume, Çavuşoğlu said Türkiye expects it to exceed $1 billion in 2022 considering "the numbers from the first eight months of this year."

He also voiced a desire to hold Joint Economic Commission, which was held two years ago.

"As Türkiye, we are number one in Albania with the investments we have done in the country," he added.

The two officials also addressed ways to further enhance ties in other sectors including the defense industry as Çavuşoğlu voiced Türkiye's readiness to strengthen Albania's defense capacity.

"We have also discussed the issue of FETÖ," said Çavuşoğlu, referring to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) behind the 2016 defeated coup in Türkiye, which he warned was not just a threat to Türkiye but also other countries where the organization is active.

He also said Ankara expects Tirana to complete the judicial process for the fugitive Turkish crypto exchange founder whose fifth trial will be held on Nov. 10.

Faruk Fatih Özer, 27, sought on charges of fraud and founding a criminal organization, fled Türkiye last year and left investors unable to access their money.

Türkiye issued an international arrest warrant after he fled with a reported $2 billion in money investors poured into Thodex.

The Turkish foreign minister also hailed Albania's role at the U.N. Security Council and expressed his country's will to provide all means of support.

For her part, Xhacka praised the strong ties between Türkiye and Albania and thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people for their support to Albania "in its difficult times."

Welcoming the increasing economic ties between Türkiye and Albania, Xhacka said it still does not reflect the actual trade potential between the two countries.

"We are hopeful for the future of ties," she added.

On the mutual recognition and exchange of driving permits, the Albanian minister voiced hope the that the initiative will also be officially adopted in Türkiye.

She also shared with her Turkish counterpart the concerns and threats that the Western Balkans are facing, as she noted the role Ankara will play in the stability of the Balkans.