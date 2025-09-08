The foreign ministers of the Arab-Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Committee on Gaza categorically rejected all statements made by Israel regarding the displacement of the Palestinian people from their territory under any pretext, a joint statement said on Monday.

The statement said the committee “condemns Israel’s policy of uprooting the Palestinian people from their land through expanding the military operations in Gaza, the use of siege and starvation as methods of war, the continued targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and its efforts to prolong and widen the conflict that is already threatening regional and international peace and security.”

It added that they also reiterate their condemnation of Israel’s illegal measures in the West Bank, including settlement expansion, settler violence, demolitions of homes and land confiscation.

The foreign ministers stressed that Israel’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law must be stopped and demanded accountability of all those involved in crimes that may amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

It further read that they “reaffirm their call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, for Israel to lift all restrictions on humanitarian access through all routes and crossings, and for the provision of international support to enable the legitimate Palestinian Authority to return to Gaza, and empower and assist the Palestinians in state-building.”

They also reiterated that Israel’s illegal practices and violations are a direct threat to international law, and an affront to the principles enshrined in the U.N. Charter and the rule-based international order.

Calling on the international community to fulfill its responsibilities by ensuring the protection of the Palestinian people, their right to stay on their land in Gaza, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and ending the illegal Israeli occupation, the foreign ministers emphasized that the only solution, in line with the right to self-determination, human rights, and all relevant international resolutions, is the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital. They reaffirm their unwavering commitment to the realization of the independent State of Palestine.

The joint statement comes recently after the Turkish Parliament gathered an extraordinary parliamentary session on Palestine last week, saying that a plan to deport Palestinians is “null and void” for Türkiye.

Israel has killed nearly 62,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The genocidal military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Even if a cease-fire is reached, Israel has announced plans to continue to maintain a military presence in Rafah and set up a "collection camp" as part of its aim to deport Palestinians to other countries.

Last November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on the enclave.

The Turkish public and government are major supporters of the Palestinian cause. Türkiye has been a traditional ally to Palestine, but as the Israeli attacks became more brutal, Ankara has become harsher in its criticism in the past year. It has condemned what it calls genocide, halted all trade with Israel and applied to join the genocide case against Israel at the World Court, which Israel rejects.

In addition to delivering humanitarian aid, Türkiye has sought to rally international organizations, including the United Nations, NATO and the OIC, to restrain Israel.