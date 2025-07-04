President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for a potential peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia that respects Baku’s legitimate demands.

During a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, Erdoğan said Türkiye is closely monitoring the peace talks between Baku and Yerevan, according to a statement from Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Following the Second Karabakh War in 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia began negotiations toward a lasting peace deal. In September 2023, Azerbaijan re-established full sovereignty over the Karabakh region.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments. Erdoğan said the close solidarity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan sets an example for the region.

He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation in energy and transportation.

In addition, Erdoğan welcomed the June 24 cease-fire between Iran and Israel, emphasizing that establishing lasting peace in the region serves the shared interests of all parties.